The Concourse We Need To Tax The Rich But Instead We’ll Do The Opposite | The Slot Trump Will Try toKinja!Today 4:19pmFiled to: Evening Favorites1EditPromoteShare to KinjaGo to permalinkThe Concourse We Need To Tax The Rich But Instead We’ll Do The Opposite | The Slot Trump Will Try to Appoint His Son-in-Law Jared Kushner As Senior Adviser | Gizmodo Trump Just Dismissed the People in Charge of Maintaining Our Nuclear Arsenal | The Slot Contrary to Trump’s Claim, the ‘Dress Shops’ in D.C. Are Definitely Not Sold Out |ReplyLeave a reply