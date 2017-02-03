Deadspin Lawsuit: Text Messages Show How Baylor Coaches Turned Football Program Into Disciplinary “BKinja!Today 8:54amFiled to: Morning Favorites3EditPromoteShare to KinjaGo to permalinkDeadspin Lawsuit: Text Messages Show How Baylor Coaches Turned Football Program Into Disciplinary “Black Hole” | Jezebel Nordstrom Will No Longer Sell Ivanka Trump’s Clothing Line | Sploid Why Are the Windows on the Boeing 787 Dreamliner So Much Bigger Than Normal Airplanes? | The Root Uber CEO Leaves Trump Advisory Council After Catching a Fade From the #DeleteUber Campaign |ReplyLeave a reply