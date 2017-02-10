The Concourse Donald Trump Stunned To Learn Presidency Is An Actual Job, His First | The Slot PresidKinja!Today 4:49pmFiled to: Evening Favorites2EditPromoteShare to KinjaGo to permalinkThe Concourse Donald Trump Stunned To Learn Presidency Is An Actual Job, His First | The Slot President Trump Bestows Deeply Uncomfortable Handshake on Japanese Prime Minister | Gizmodo How to Watch Tonight’s Ultra Rare Eclipse and Comet Flyby | The Root The Lego Batman Movie Is the Brokeback Batman We’ve Always Wanted |ReplyLeave a reply