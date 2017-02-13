Jalopnik Instructor, Student Killed In Fiery Lamborghini Track Experience Crash In Las Vegas | io9 AKinja!Today 10:16amFiled to: Morning Favorites1EditPromoteShare to KinjaGo to permalinkJalopnik Instructor, Student Killed In Fiery Lamborghini Track Experience Crash In Las Vegas | io9 A Second Game of Thrones Star May Be Joining the X-Men Movie Universe After All | Kotaku Sniper Elite 4's Campaign Is Perfect For The Patient Shooter | Lifehacker Against All Odds, Verizon Brings Back Unlimited Data Starting At $80/Month |ReplyLeave a reply