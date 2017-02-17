The Slot Jared Kushner Complained to Time Warner Execs About CNN’s Unflattering Trump Coverage | TheKinja!Today 10:28amFiled to: Morning Favorites2EditPromoteShare to KinjaGo to permalinkThe Slot Jared Kushner Complained to Time Warner Execs About CNN’s Unflattering Trump Coverage | The Root HBCUs Should Not Take Trump’s Hush Money | Gizmodo Trump’s New Education Secretary Wants More ‘Virtual Schools’ and Her Agency to Be Destroyed | The Concourse Trump Called A Press Conference Because The Tweets Weren’t Working |ReplyLeave a reply