The Root Trump Tweets on International Women’s Day and It Might Be His Worst Tweet Ever | The Muse WKinja!Today 6:21pmFiled to: Evening Favorites01EditPromoteShare to KinjaGo to permalinkThe Root Trump Tweets on International Women’s Day and It Might Be His Worst Tweet Ever | The Muse Watch Scarlett Johansson and Her Girlfriends Accidentally Kill a Guy In the Trailer for Rough Night | Deadspin Barcelona Pull Off Greatest Champions League Comeback In History, Beat PSG 6-1 | Gizmodo Scientists Finally Observed Time Crystals—But What the Hell Are They? |ReplyLeave a reply