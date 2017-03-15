Gizmodo This Is What Happens When Your Headphones Explode on an Airplane [GRAPHIC] | The Concourse TKinja!Today 10:24amFiled to: Morning Favorites02EditPromoteShare to KinjaGo to permalinkGizmodo This Is What Happens When Your Headphones Explode on an Airplane [GRAPHIC] | The Concourse The Insanity Of The Steve Bannon Origin Myth | Jezebel Prince’s Ex-Wife on the Tragic Death of Their Baby 20 Years Ago: ‘I Don’t Think He Ever Got Over It’ | The Grapevine YouTube Cooking Sensation Auntie Fee on Life Support |ReplyLeave a reply