Deadspin Contracts That Void Themselves, And Other Ways NFL Teams Are Beating The Players | Sploid WKinja!Yesterday 6:14pmFiled to: Evening Favorites01EditPromoteShare to KinjaGo to permalinkDeadspin Contracts That Void Themselves, And Other Ways NFL Teams Are Beating The Players | Sploid Watching These Precisely Crafted Wooden Joints Fit Together Is Deeply Satisfying | The Slot We Redacted Everything That’s Not a Verifiably True Statement From Trump’s Time Interview About Truth | The Root Leaked Documents Reveal How the NYPD Ignored Abusive History of the Cop Who Killed Eric Garner |