Deadspin Brilliant But Also Dumb Warriors Fan Says He Had A Trick To Get Courtside Seats For About 30 Home Games | The Root White Woman Claims She Invented the Hair Bonnet, Black Twitter Tells Her to Go Back to Wypipostan | Jezebel 'He’s No Weinstein': The New Yorker’s Distorted Defense of Al Franken | Splinter We Finally Know Why Mike Pence Mysteriously Canceled That Event in New Hampshire | The A.V. Club Remember self-destructing DVDs? Water Cooled Potato examines the biggest tech failures in recent history