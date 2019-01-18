Deadspin Charles Barkley Calls The 76ers “The Stupidest Organization In The History Of Sports” For Allowing An Injured Joel Embiid To Play Against The Pacers | Splinter Trump Told Michael Cohen to Lie to Congress About Trump Tower Moscow Deal: Report | TV Club The Good Place slices away yet more layers of its mystery as Chidi sees the time-knife | Jezebel Tressie McMillan Cottom Brilliantly Breaks Down Why People Don’t Believe R. Kelly’s Accusers | Very Smart Brothas 10 Thoughts About Soulja Boy’s Awesome and Entertaining Appearance on The Breakfast Club |