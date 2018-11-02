The Concourse Will Someone Please Befriend These Sad, Lonely People So The Rest Of Us Don’t Have To Deal With Them? | Jezebel Ariana Grande Tweets, Deletes, Petty Break-Up Sentiments About Pete Davidson | Very Smart Brothas The Hate U Give Isn’t a Very Good Movie and It’s Very Hard to Say That Out Loud | The A.V. Club Rashida Jones producing AMC series about sitcom wives with the working title Kevin Can F*** Himself | Splinter Ted Cruz Tries to Smear Beto O’Rourke With Extremely Dumb Conspiracy |